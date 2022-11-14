PICTURES: KY3′s Futurecast maps hour-by-hour snowfall into Tuesday

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking another round of light snow. Up to a couple of inches of snow is possible into Tuesday morning. However, road hazards may be limited.

Check out KY3 Futurecast Radar’s hour-by-hour look ahead at snow where you live.

