Public hearing scheduled for rezoning bid at Sunshine and Jefferson in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A debate brewing for months over a possible new coffee shop is set to enter its next stage.

A public hearing is set for November 14 for people living around the corner of Sunshine and Jefferson invited to share their approval or disdain of the project to build a new 7-Brew coffee shop. In the several months of this debate, it has been through planning and zoning three times, with denials each time. Springfield City Council recently approved rezoning the lot from single-family residential to limited business.

“Bring it, bring it on,” said nearby resident Amy Mitchell. “It’s not going to bother us any at all. It doesn’t really affect our timeframe to get in and out of here. If you didn’t want to live next to businesses, go to the country, or even I mean, don’t live off Sunshine.”

Those against the project say they’re not against a business for business’ sake. They’re against a new business that doesn’t cater to the neighborhood.

“It doesn’t serve the neighborhood. (The) limited business zoning district is designed to serve the neighborhood,” said Bruce Adib-Yazdi from the Seminole-Holland neighborhood association. “This is serving simply people who are driving up and down Sunshine or Jefferson, for that matter, to get something on their way to or from work or to or from an errand or something like that. It’s not a neighborhood amenity or service.”

Adib-Yazdi is an architect with experience in Springfield and around the country. He says these rezoning processes can take months, if not years, and the team behind the 7-Brew has made changes, but not enough to make sense in his neighborhood.

“What they’re proposing really belongs on a more high-traffic street such as Glenstone,” said Adib-Yazdi. “In an area where there are no residents right next door, in an area where they’re not going to drop more traffic into a neighborhood.”

