Queen of Clean: How to remove tea stains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Queen of Clean shares how to get those tea stains out of your clothes.

How to:

1. Use Vinegar. Apply vinegar directly to the wet stain. Allow the vinegar to soak in for 30 minutes to dissolve the stain, and then rinse once more. Once a stain is removed, launder as usual.

2. Use Baking Soda. While the stain is still wet, apply a thick layer of baking soda directly to the stain. The powder will absorb any remaining tea, drawing the color out of the clothing and into the powder. 3. Leave overnight, and then scrape the powder off. Most of the stain should be removed.

4. Use an Oxidizing Stain Remover (like OxiClean). Soak the stain in a solution of an oxidizing stain remover and cold water as directed on the product label.

5. On white clothes, put lemon juice on the stain, let it sit for 15 minutes, then use the boiling water method

6. If the fabric will withstand hot water, secure the fabric tightly with a rubber band over a bowl or mug. Carefully pour boiling water through the spot from about 6 inches or so above. This will flush out the stain. Use care not to burn yourself.

For Old Dried Stains Warnings & Cautions: Do NOT place the item in the dryer until you are sure the stain is removed

Why It Works: Vinegar is an acetic acid that is known for its stain-removing properties. Baking soda is really absorbent and a great stain remover.

