Springfield Public Works prepares for first snow of the season, says will not early pre-treat roads

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says to be extra vigilant Monday night.

Whether it’s a dusting or several inches of snow, the highway patrol says winter weather will affect travel.

Springfield Public Works hopes its efforts will help ease some of the impacts as well though, crews will not be doing early pre-treatments of the roads.

Colten Harris with Springfield Public Works says crews are waiting because of possible showers and the current warm temperature of the road. Starting at midnight, crews will pre-treat hills and bridges.

Public Works has 30 trucks ready to go and more ready to help if they are needed.

”We’ll be making sure we have enough drivers and personnel ready to go should we need to activate that,” says Harris.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.