Taney County, Mo. food pantries seeing need for food increase ahead of the holidays

By Madison Horner
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -With the rise in inflation and the holidays approaching, many families struggle to make ends meet.

Staff at Christian Action Ministries say they think this month will be the highest number of assistance the food pantry has ever had. Currently, CAM is seeing a 50% increase from last year. On average, the food pantry sees around 5,500 people a month. So far in November, that number has already been nearly exceeded.

Executive Director Michele Dean says numerous factors contribute to an increased need for food. Whether it be inflation or some workers in Taney County seeing their weekly hours cut back, which starts to affect their household budgets. Dean says the week before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest weeks as families stop by to pick up items to prepare for the traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“We are already just 200 individuals away from where we were at the end of the month last year,” said Dean. “When things like gas go up and our individuals that were already on a tight budget, it tightens them even more. When you see inflation rise at the grocery store, the people that were already struggling, it really affects them most.”

Dean says the increased need for food typically carries over into December and January.

CAM will be closed at all pantry locations on Thanksgiving Day and the day after Thanksgiving.

There will be two pantries distributed next week.

The Forsyth location will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8-11 a.m.

The Branson location will be open on the following days:

Monday from 2-6 p.m.

Wednesday from 11-4 p.m.

Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

