Veteran radio host who grew up in the Ozarks, James Bohannon, dies at 78

Radio station
Radio station(Pixabay)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Obituary/KY3) -National radio host James (Jim) Bohannon passed away over the weekend at a hospice care facility in South Carolina. He was 78.

Bohannon was born in 1944 in Oregon, but after World War II, his family moved back to their hometown of Lebanon, Missouri.

Bohannon graduated from Lebanon High School in 1962 and attended Missouri State University before he joined the military. According to his obituary, he began working in radio in high school, at KLWT, and in college at KICK and KWTO.

After serving one year in Vietnam, he came home and was stationed in Virginia, working at WGAY, WTOP, and WRC radio stations in the Washington, D.C. market. He joined the Mutual Network in 1983, which later became Westwood One Radio.

He began anchoring America in the Morning news magazine, hosting the Saturday night Jim Bohannon Show, and filling in on the Larry King Show. In 1993, Larry King moved to CNN, and the radio show became the Jim Bohannon Show, which Jim hosted until his death.

Bohannon received numerous awards in the radio industry, including his induction into the National Broadcasting Hall of Fame by the National Association of Broadcasters, the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, the National Radio Hall of Fame of the Museum of Broadcast Communication, and the Society of Professional Journalists, DC Chapter Hall of Fame. He also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Talkers Magazine and the First Amendment Award from the Radio and Television Digital News Foundation.

You can learn more about his life here.

