‘Be back soon’: Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster has message for fans after suffering injury

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An injury to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon after a hard hit brought the Arrowhead Stadium crowd to a quiet. Then a chorus of boos after officials did not call a penalty on Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco.

But the players on the field gathered around the injured wideout, many taking a knee.

He was eventually helped off the field by his teammates and placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Smith-Schuster took to social media (where else?) on Monday and eased the fears of Chiefs fans.

“All is well, be back soon,” he posted on Instagram.

His mother shared on her Instagram Stories: “Prayer report to everyone who texted me and called!!! My baby is A-okay… Thank you so much for the over pouring of love and support. We really appreciate you all!!! My Baby is OKAY.. #ChiefsKingdom”

Smith-Schuster has 46 receptions for 615 yards and two touchdowns on the 2022 season.

