FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy snow falls on the Harrison, Ark. area Monday night

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - KY3 captured the snow falling Monday night in Harrison.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern Arkansas. Up to two inches of snow is possible in higher elevations. Travel hazards should be minimal.

