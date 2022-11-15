FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying cold today & through the week

Good Tuesday afternoon to you all. Personally, I loved seeing the snow come through the area yesterday evening and into this morning. As we expected, minor amounts were found across much of the Ozarks from 1/2″ on the low end to almost 2 inches in some places. While the snow cleared out this morning, the vast upper-level low will do its part to keep us cold and under continued cloud cover for the rest of the day.

Thanks to this vast upper-level low, the cold snap will stick with us for a little while longer. (KY3)

This setup will only let highs top out in the upper 30s for most of us in the Missouri Ozarks. Those of you in northern Arkansas, you’ll only be a bit warmer than the rest with highs only topping out around 40°.

With clouds holding firm, temperatures will only top out in the upper 30s to near 40° this afternoon. (KY3)

We’re still expecting some clearing skies this evening and as we head deeper into the night. While we’ll be glad to get rid of some of the clouds, it will mean dropping temperatures back into the lower to middle 20s for your Wednesday morning. Even with a light west breeze at 4-8 mph, it will feel like the teens as you return to work and school in the morning.

With some clearing skies, lows will drop back into the 20s for Wednesday morning. (KY3)

Even with a light westerly breeze, feels like temperatures will drop into the middle teens to near 20° for Wednesday morning. (KY3)

With the upper-low still in control and an area of high pressure from North Dakota controlling our northwest wind at 10-20 mph, it will stay cold for Wednesday. Despite partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll see highs top out in the middle to upper 30s across much of the area. The wind, along with some higher gusts during the day, will keep feels like temperatures in the middle 20s to lower 30s.

With a northwest wind returning at 10 to 20 mph, it will feel like the middle 20s to lower 30s throughout the day on Wednesday. (KY3)

After a quiet Thursday with highs back in the lower 40s, another cold front will come in late Thursday night and early Friday morning. While there are a few hints that the front could try to squeeze out a few random snow showers, this front will mainly be a dry front as it comes in. However, it will mean the coldest day of the season so far will come on Friday with lows in the teens and highs only topping out near 30°. Fortunately, we’ll start warming up this weekend with highs back near 40° on Saturday.

Mother Nature will keep the cold temperatures around for a little longer. (KY3)

With building upper-levels from Saturday through early next week, returning mostly sunny skies will push highs into the middle 40s on Sunday and back near 50° on Monday. While we’ll stay dry for next Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 50s, have a look at what could head our way by next Wednesday.

Indications have rain chances wanting to return by next Wednesday and possibly into Thanksgiving. (KY3)

Indications have another storm system coming our way with rain chances returning by next Wednesday and next Thursday. We say that because next week is the week for Thanksgiving travel. With rain chances coming our way right before and possibly for the holiday, it’s a big part of the forecast we’ll watch closely over the next several days.

