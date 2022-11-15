‘Hamilton’ tickets go on sale for its run at Juanita K. Hammons Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can now buy tickets for the ‘Hamilton’ broadway show run in Springfield.

The traveling production will begin on February 22 and end on March 5 at Juanita K. Hammons Hall. Tickets range from $39 to $179 plus tickets. CLICK HERE to buy tickets!

‘Hamilton’ is the story of America then, told by America now. It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway. Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre. This musical has profoundly impacted culture, politics, and education.

