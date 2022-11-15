Historic Springfield cemetery will get upgrades thanks to ARPA funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A big boost for a Springfield cemetery thanks to the pandemic.

The City council awarded the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery $100,000 of American Recovery Plan Act funds.

“We couldn’t be buried just anywhere,” said board president Sheila Burton.

The Lincoln Memorial Cemetery was developed from a donated plot of land on the northeast side of Springfield. It was the only location members of the black community could be laid to rest at the turn of the 20th century until segregation ended.

Burton said, “We could be buried at Hazelwood but there was a fence that divided the African Americans from the white people at that time.”

She says five generations of her family, going back to her great-grandmother, are buried at Lincoln Memorial. It’s why serving as the cemetery board’s president means so much. But getting money grant money from the American Rescue Plan Act means even more.

“When we took over we didn’t have any money. When we started this board we didn’t have any money. None. So $100,000 is unbelievable,” she said.

The largest expense is maintaining the cemetery grounds. The board says they usually rely on donations and fundraisers to make ends meet. This funding will allow them to do much more.

Burton said, “The trees are over 100 years old. We need to have some of our trees taken out. Some of the tombstones need to be cleaned. Some of them need to be set up because some of them have fallen over. We’d like to have it paved.”

She says she’s grateful to be able to give the cemetery the attention it deserves.

“We want to keep it nice for them, just show them our respect, a thank you for what they went through those many years ago,” said Burton.

She says the serene site plays a big role in Springfield’s history.

“We want the community to come out and look. It’s historic. So come out and visit our cemetery. It’s a community thing,” said Burton.

Springfield City Council approved the grant funding at Monday’s meeting.

Work at the cemetery could begin in spring.

