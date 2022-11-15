License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks.

Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.

“Criminals do not stay in one location for very long,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

It’s why the department tested out the Flock Camera System. Unlike the traffic camera used over the past decade, these units scan vehicle license plates.

“The cost of the cameras come down. The visual imagery has been enhanced. The ability to share data is exponentially ahead of where we used to be,” said Williams.

That data includes vehicle and owner information. It gives authorities the ability to track a vehicle that may have been used to commit a crime.

Willams said, “Putting it into the hands of the officers in the field, not just my crime analyst, is really the biggest benefit to this.”

He says that the benefit paid off during the summer. Officers were able to catch a man wanted from Massachusetts.

“Slick police work packaged with some technological enhancements wrapped up in interagency communication across the country. Yeah, that’s where we’re at today,” said Williams.

The system is also used during emergency situations.

“You put the tag number from that suspect vehicle from the Amber Alert into the flock system and start searching. Whenever it sees it will give you a hit saying here’s that vehicle, here’s that tag, here’s where it is,” he explained.

The information is stored for a limited time.

“We established that almost 10 years ago at the state level. The Missouri Police Chiefs are very progressive in working with groups like the ACLU, the NAACP, and the legislature to craft something for stored data. 30 days is a good amount of time for investigative resources. Also, to give the public that sense of, you’re not just keeping this stuff forever,” said Williams.

Currently, the department is working to make the system a permanent fixture in Springfield with the idea of expanding to neighboring communities.

“The ability to share information and share photo images and suspect information and really work to solve and prevent crimes outside of just our normal network, is really going to be a boon for public safety here in Springfield,” said Williams.

