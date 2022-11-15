License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield

flock safety camera
flock safety camera(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks.

Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.

“Criminals do not stay in one location for very long,” said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

It’s why the department tested out the Flock Camera System. Unlike the traffic camera used over the past decade, these units scan vehicle license plates.

“The cost of the cameras come down. The visual imagery has been enhanced. The ability to share data is exponentially ahead of where we used to be,” said Williams.

That data includes vehicle and owner information. It gives authorities the ability to track a vehicle that may have been used to commit a crime.

Willams said, “Putting it into the hands of the officers in the field, not just my crime analyst, is really the biggest benefit to this.”

He says that the benefit paid off during the summer. Officers were able to catch a man wanted from Massachusetts.

“Slick police work packaged with some technological enhancements wrapped up in interagency communication across the country. Yeah, that’s where we’re at today,” said Williams.

The system is also used during emergency situations.

“You put the tag number from that suspect vehicle from the Amber Alert into the flock system and start searching. Whenever it sees it will give you a hit saying here’s that vehicle, here’s that tag, here’s where it is,” he explained.

The information is stored for a limited time.

“We established that almost 10 years ago at the state level. The Missouri Police Chiefs are very progressive in working with groups like the ACLU, the NAACP, and the legislature to craft something for stored data. 30 days is a good amount of time for investigative resources. Also, to give the public that sense of, you’re not just keeping this stuff forever,” said Williams.

Currently, the department is working to make the system a permanent fixture in Springfield with the idea of expanding to neighboring communities.

“The ability to share information and share photo images and suspect information and really work to solve and prevent crimes outside of just our normal network, is really going to be a boon for public safety here in Springfield,” said Williams.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our normal high for this part of November should be 57°. We'll stay well below that number...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying cold today & through the week
FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s...
Amazon to cut thousands of jobs, report says
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas
The fire burned multiple buildings. Firefighters saved one building from severe damage. Ten...
1 found dead in business fire in Gassville, Ark.

Latest News

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworth performance at Fox Theatre canceled after Leno suffers burns in fire
Our normal high for this part of November should be 57°. We'll stay well below that number...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying cold today & through the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying cold today & through the week
Teachers encourage parents to play an active role in child’s education