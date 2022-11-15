Man charged in 2021 Springfield motel fatal shooting to serve 12 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man charged in the shooting death of another man inside an extended stay motel in 2021 will serve 12 years in prison.

Court documents say Matthew Borg was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.

In March 2021, Springfield Police officers responded to the Welcome Inn at 3550 East Evergreen near U.S. 65 shortly after midnight. Officers found 26-year-old Dylan A. Hill dead from a gunshot wound.

