Missouri Department of Conservation releases first weekend deer harvest numbers

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 93,355 deer during the opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season, November 12 and 13.

  • 55,267: Antlered Bucks
  • 7,250: Button Bucks
  • 30,838: Does

Franklin County led the harvest with 2,015 deer. Texas County followed with 1,724.

In 2021, hunters checked 89,939 deer during the opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season. For current, ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

“After a mild start to the month of November, the weather sure turned colder just in time for opening weekend,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Although Saturday was a bit blustery, we had some good conditions, overall, for the opening weekend this year, and the long-term forecast looks very good at this point as well.”

The November portion of firearms deer season continues through Nov. 22. Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumes Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023. The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 25-27. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 3-11 (in open counties) followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

Learn more about deer hunting in Missouri online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.

