PICTURES: KY3 Viewers share snapshots of another round of light snow on Monday night

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 viewers around the Ozarks captured another round of light snow in the Ozarks.

Up to a couple of inches fell on the Ozarks during this round. The pictures made for some pretty snowy snapshots.

Upload your weather pictures on the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With rain and snow chances working in this evening & overnight, our Alert Day will remain in...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow developing tonight into the early morning
MSHP investigates deadly crash in Polk County
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’

Latest News

“The Stop Trafficking Project” visits Ozark schools
Teresa Miller/Ava, Mo.
PICTURES: KY3 Viewers share snapshots of another round of light snow on Monday night
Ozark schools education
“The Stop Trafficking Project” visits Ozark schools
Springfield Police Department officer shortages impacting case clearance rates
Springfield Police Department reports significant drop in vehicle thefts