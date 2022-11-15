Police investigate domestic dispute, shooting north Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies say a teenager shot a man at a home in north Springfield during a domestic dispute.

Deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Farm Road 143 for a domestic disturbance call involving a firearm. Investigators say the teenager shot the man after assaulting his mother.

Investigators say the man shot left the home. He later called 911, saying he had been shot in the head.

Deputies say the woman did suffer injuries in the domestic assault. Deputies did not make any arrests.

