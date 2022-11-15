Record 12 women to serve as governors, with notable firsts

The Republican primary candidate for Arkansas's next governor was in Harrison, Friday,...
The Republican primary candidate for Arkansas's next governor was in Harrison, Friday, campaigning at Camp Jack Veterans Center.(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A record 12 women will take their seats as their state’s highest-ranking elected officials when the nation’s governors are sworn in this winter.

The number tops the high mark set in 2004 of nine, with The Associated Press’ calling the Arizona governor’s election for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday, as well as Democrat Maura Healey in Massachusetts and Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Arkansas winning last week’s elections.

“This is not an incremental growth. We’re still far from political parity for women serving as chief executives. But it does feel like a breakthrough,” said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. “It’s significant particularly because these chief executive positions have been very hard to crack. These women in many ways disrupt fundamentally who a chief executive can be.”

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and White House press secretary during the Trump administration, will be the first woman to become her state’s governor. Dobbs, on the other hand, will be her state’s fifth woman in the governorship when she takes the oath of office in early January.

The dozen are decidedly Democratic in their makeup, with eight belonging to the party compared to four Republicans. That’s in keeping with more women serving in elected office who identify as Democrats than Republicans in the U.S. House, Senate and in state legislatures.

Other firsts in the group include newly-elected Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, who will be among the first two openly-lesbian governors with Healey in Massachusetts. Kotek is succeeding Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat who identifies as bisexual and was the first openly LGBTQ woman in the United States elected governor in 2014.

Despite the gains, only one woman of color was elected governor. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who is Latina, was reelected. Three black women — Stacy Abrams of Georgia, Deidre DeJear of Iowa and Yolanda Flowers of Alabama — won the Democratic nomination for governor but were defeated by Republican incumbent governors last week.

The others are Republicans Kay Ivey of Alabama, Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Kristi Noem of South Dakota, and Democrats Kathy Hochul of New York, Janet Mills of Maine, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Laura Kelly of Kansas.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our normal high for this part of November should be 57°. We'll stay well below that number...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying cold today & through the week
FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s...
Amazon to cut thousands of jobs, report says
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas
The fire burned multiple buildings. Firefighters saved one building from severe damage. Ten...
1 found dead in business fire in Gassville, Ark.

Latest News

flock safety camera
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworth performance at Fox Theatre canceled after Leno suffers burns in fire
Our normal high for this part of November should be 57°. We'll stay well below that number...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying cold today & through the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying cold today & through the week