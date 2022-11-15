Royals have locations ‘in downtown Kansas City and close to it’ under ‘close consideration,’ John Sherman says

The statement included two artist renderings of what the Royals want their future stadium to...
The statement included two artist renderings of what the Royals want their future stadium to look like.(Used with permission from the Royals)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a multi-page statement posted Tuesday, Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said the Royals want to move out of Kauffman and addressed the idea of a downtown stadium.

We’re sharing Sherman’s full statement below, which you should be sure to check out. It includes two artist renderings of the future stadium.

“The renovations required required at The K to achieve our objectives would cost as much or more than the price tag to develop a new ballpark,” Sherman says at one point. “A new home would be a far better investment, both for local taxpayer dollars already supporting our facility, and for the Kansas City community.”

“A year ago, we announced that we were undertaking a diligent, deliberate, and transparent process to explore the possibility of a new ballpark district,” Sherman continues. “We said we would look at various locations across the city that will allow for residential, commercial, and community components.”

“We are excited to now share that we have several leading locations under close consideration, both in downtown Kansas City and close to it,” Sherman continues.

Sherman added that they will seek input from the public over the coming months.

He also said that the plan to move is contingent upon the Royals continuing their public-private partnership, as well as upon investment with multiple local jurisdictions and the state of Missouri.

Again, Sherman’s full statement is below:

