Search continues for missing hunter in Carter County, Mo.

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search for a missing Sikeston man in southeast Missouri continued on Tuesday.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday, November 15 they are still actively searching for Phillip Carnell.

The brother of Phillip Carnell said they are holding out hope for a miracle.

“You know, we’re still praying for a miracle,” David Carnell said. “We’ve heard of things in the past where people have survived days, but we still believe it. We still trust in God for a miracle. We just ask everybody to continue to pray.”

The Carnell may sound familiar if you live in southeast Missouri. The family runs Carnell Collision in Sikeston.

“Our family has been in business for many years. And you don’t know how many lives you’ve touched, how many lives you’ve affected. And I hate that we have to see it through a time like this, but people have come out of the woodwork. And every organization, every entity that has anything to do with this, whether it’s medical, whether it’s police, whether it’s rescue. They’ve all worked tightly as a team,” David Carnell said.

David said they’ve found a lot of evidence pointing to hunters in the area where they’re searching, so they’re trying to pinpoint what his brother was carrying with him to see if those clues can lead to him.

According to the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, they had 40-50 crew members out on Tuesday with drones and boats.

They said the number for people to call to help has been “very successful.”

Volunteers can call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 573-351-8536.

The Carter County sheriff asked that you leave your name and number. He said they will give you a call back with your group’s information and when they will need you.

The sheriff also said to please not show up unannounced and to please wait for a call back from his office.

The search team is asking that everyone else stay clear of the Cave Springs area and Lose Man Cave Road so that the aviation team can work from the air to spot the missing hunter.

The park service said on Monday the 58-year-old man was reported missing Sunday, November 13 when he didn’t return home from hunting.

Carnell’s sister told us the father and grandfather may be disoriented because he hasn’t taken his medication.

A search operation was underway on Monday near Cave Spring, southeast of Van Buren, along the lower Current River.

National Park Service personnel along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Aviation Division, Missouri Department of Conservation and Carter County Emergency Response teams combed the area.

According to Ozark National Scenic Riverways, crews found some of Carnell’s gear, including his gun.

They said they found his foot prints near where he was hunting.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.