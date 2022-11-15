Springfield Police Department reports significant drop in vehicle thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police report fewer and fewer cars stolen in Springfield.

Chief Paul Williams boasted about lower crime numbers at Monday night’s city council meeting. One of the more significant drops is in car thefts. He attributes the more than 25% drop to more investigators and a public awareness campaign.

“I’ve been harping on this for about eight or nine years, the fact that about a third of all cars stolen in Springfield have their keys in them, about 15% of the cars were running,” said Chief Williams. “So getting people to pay attention to those things, say don’t do that secure your vehicle, take your keys, I think hopefully is starting to resonate.”

He added that fewer items are being stolen from those vehicles and that there is a 60% decrease in thefts of parts like catalytic converters.

With 500 fewer cars stolen year-to-date, Chief Williams hopes to see that number continue to fall.

