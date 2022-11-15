Springfield Public Works installs mayor’s 2022 Christmas tree

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Public works crews installed the mayor’s Christmas tree for 2022 in downtown Springfield.

A family in the area donated the 30-foot-tall spruce. It sits through the holidays inside Park Central Square.

The tree lighting has become an annual celebration for the city KY3′s Paul Adler, and Maria Neider will host a holiday tree lighting special beginning at 7 p.m. on KY3. It all leads up to the live lighting of the tree around 7:45 p.m.

