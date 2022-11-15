Springfield Public Works installs mayor’s 2022 Christmas tree

Public works crews installed the mayor’s Christmas tree for 2022 in downtown Springfield.
Public works crews installed the mayor’s Christmas tree for 2022 in downtown Springfield.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Public works crews installed the mayor’s Christmas tree for 2022 in downtown Springfield.

A family in the area donated the 30-foot-tall spruce. It sits through the holidays inside Park Central Square.

The tree lighting has become an annual celebration for the city KY3′s Paul Adler, and Maria Neider will host a holiday tree lighting special beginning at 7 p.m. on KY3. It all leads up to the live lighting of the tree around 7:45 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our normal high for this part of November should be 57°. We'll stay well below that number...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying cold today & through the week
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s...
Amazon to cut thousands of jobs, report says
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
The fire burned multiple buildings. Firefighters saved one building from severe damage. Ten...
1 found dead in business fire in Gassville, Ark.

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 4,100 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 400 new cases
People in stone county are pushing for a solution to a growing stray dog population.
Stone County, Mo. residents concerned about increase in stray and abandoned dogs, pushing for animal control
Deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Farm Road 143 for a domestic disturbance call...
Police investigate domestic dispute, shooting north Springfield, Mo.
The Republican primary candidate for Arkansas's next governor was in Harrison, Friday,...
Record 12 women to serve as governors, with notable firsts