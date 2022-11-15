Springfield’s FosterAdopt opens YouthConnect Center for housing insecure teens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After years of planning, Foster Adopt Connect’s YouthConnect Center is available to teens who need everything from food and clothes to a shower.

The center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, inviting those in the community to check out what the new space has to offer teens 13-18/

It serves hot meals daily and offers a food pantry for youth to stock up on easy-to-make or shelf-stable food when they leave the center.

Equipt with a wash and dryer, teens, have access to basic needs and a safe place to get them.

Showers are available on-site, along with hygiene items they can use or take with them. They can also grab a closet full of outfits and winter gear.

The center also has lots of clean and open spaces for teens just to relax and enjoy, if just for a moment, just being a teen in a stable environment.

Click HERE to see how you can help the center with donations of goods and time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.