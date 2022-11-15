Springfield’s FosterAdopt opens YouthConnect Center for housing insecure teens

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After years of planning, Foster Adopt Connect’s YouthConnect Center is available to teens who need everything from food and clothes to a shower.

The center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, inviting those in the community to check out what the new space has to offer teens 13-18/

It serves hot meals daily and offers a food pantry for youth to stock up on easy-to-make or shelf-stable food when they leave the center.

Equipt with a wash and dryer, teens, have access to basic needs and a safe place to get them.

Showers are available on-site, along with hygiene items they can use or take with them. They can also grab a closet full of outfits and winter gear.

The center also has lots of clean and open spaces for teens just to relax and enjoy, if just for a moment, just being a teen in a stable environment.

Click HERE to see how you can help the center with donations of goods and time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our normal high for this part of November should be 57°. We'll stay well below that number...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying cold today & through the week
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s...
Amazon to cut thousands of jobs, report says
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
The fire burned multiple buildings. Firefighters saved one building from severe damage. Ten...
1 found dead in business fire in Gassville, Ark.

Latest News

Homeless teen center opens in Springfield
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
Public works crews installed the mayor’s Christmas tree for 2022 in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Public Works installs mayor’s 2022 Christmas tree
Stone County, Mo. residents concerned about increase in stray and abandoned dogs, push for animal control