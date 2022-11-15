Stone County, Mo. residents concerned about increase in stray and abandoned dogs, pushing for animal control

People in stone county are pushing for a solution to a growing stray dog population.
People in stone county are pushing for a solution to a growing stray dog population.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Stone County are pushing for a solution to a growing stray dog population.

This summer, Vanessa Oller moved to Stone County to build her lake home. That’s when she saw the stray dog issue firsthand and is now calling on county leaders to address it.

Oller says after moving into her lake home, the situation got worse. She ended up with 14 abandoned dogs and said she had zero help to save them.

”I called the sheriff’s department and said, what do I do with these animals,” Oller said. “There are all these dogs they’re living in our garage. They’re staying. They’re sick. They have fleas and ticks. They’re pottying in our yard. What can I do?”

Oller says because there is no animal control in Stone County, police recommended she call rescues in the area because they’re not allowed to transport dogs in their vehicles.

”Rescue 1, For the Love of Canines, and Polk County Animal Control were the ones who stepped in to fix a problem that Stone County has,” said Oller.

Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine says he’s aware of the stray and abandoned dog problem. However, he says they can not pick up strays outside Kimberling City city limits. Chief Lemoine says inside city limits, they can house dogs for up to seven days in hopes of finding the owner. He highly encourages dog owners to register their pets. The department is also building a kennel to house those dogs and has added an online portion to the city website to make the identification process more accessible.

”Tell us what kind of dog, what color, how much the dog weighs, and if the dog doesn’t have a collar, then we will hopefully be able to find the owner searching by the breed,” said Chief Lemoine.

Oller says Stone County Commissioners are open to the idea of funding for animal control.

”They just believe that it should be a multi-department task, and the health department should be included in that, as far as they’re going to be the ones that make the ordinances related to the health and safety.”

Oller says she does plan to share her concerns during the Stone County Health Department meeting on November 21. KY3 did reach out to the Stone County Sheriff’s Department. The staff did not want to comment on the matter at this time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our normal high for this part of November should be 57°. We'll stay well below that number...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying cold today & through the week
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s...
Amazon to cut thousands of jobs, report says
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
The fire burned multiple buildings. Firefighters saved one building from severe damage. Ten...
1 found dead in business fire in Gassville, Ark.

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 4,100 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 400 new cases
Public works crews installed the mayor’s Christmas tree for 2022 in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Public Works installs mayor’s 2022 Christmas tree
Deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Farm Road 143 for a domestic disturbance call...
Police investigate domestic dispute, shooting north Springfield, Mo.
The Republican primary candidate for Arkansas's next governor was in Harrison, Friday,...
Record 12 women to serve as governors, with notable firsts