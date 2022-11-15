“The Stop Trafficking Project” visits Ozark schools

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders in Ozark are taking proactive steps to help keep kids safe.

The founder of “The Stop Trafficking Project” met with parents, educators, and students on Monday night. The presentation focuses on the threat of sex trafficking and how social media can lead kids into danger.

Traffickers look for children to prey on and will go to extreme lengths in their search for victims.

“It does scare me, and we need to be prepared,” said Natalie Coody, parent. ”I think it’s a problem, and it’s been going on for years, and I really appreciate that the school board is making it known.”

Natalie Coody has three kids in the Ozark School District and has seen this scary reality at home.

”2021 was the worst year ever on record for online enticement of kids,” said Russ Tuttle, founder of the Stop Trafficking Project. “There are people who have gone so far as to develop actual software algorithms to when a student is online to be looking for words like broken, sadness, depression, loneliness, a lot of other keywords.”

Russ’ group did a survey. Researchers found one-third of sixth to twelfth-grade students in Kansas and Missouri have either met a stranger in person that they met online or sent nudes of themselves through social media.

“There was a threefold increase of self-generated imagery by students between the ages of seven to 10 who are taking their clothes off and sending hot pics,” said Tuttle.

Russ dives into how the pornography industry is promoted to our kids and how early they have access to it.

”With all the different apps they use pornography is available, almost in every single app that we use mainstream apps and so what’s happening is now kids are becoming so desensitized to some of these things,” said Tuttle.

Russ says he hopes his education efforts save lives.

”Don’t live in fear, but be wise,” said Tuttle. “ Do not overreact to the situation but also don’t underreact.”

