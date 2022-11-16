3-D printers and love: How a paraprofessional at Jarrett Middle School changed a 7th graders life

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Modern technology is helping many people with medical issues.

But sometimes, it shows up in some unlikely places.

One example is at Springfield’s Jarrett Middle School, where a paraprofessional used the school’s 3-D printers to produce a breakthrough for a 7th-grade student.

Nino Welcome has Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder with symptoms that mimic Tourettes, cerebral palsy, and autism, impacting movement and brain function.

“He attends regular classes, and mentally he is ready to go,” said his paraprofessional helper Jessey Mook. “There’s just some physical limitations and sometimes attitudinal limitations that Lesch-Nyhan brings on.”

And without the ability to move his fingers easily, Nino could not write or take notes in class.

“Nino is not able to manipulate his fingers like the rest of us, so grabbing a pencil was going to be very difficult,” Mook explained. “And unfortunately, it’s hard to engage in a subject when you can’t write.”

But Mook noticed that the Jarrett school library had a pair of 3-D printers and started messing around with some adaptive device prototypes that would give Nino the ability to write. After some trial and error, Mook could 3-D print a rectangular piece of plastic with a dry-erase marker inserted into it that clipped to Nino’s hand.

“The unit allows him to draw and write more accurately because he has better control,” Mook pointed out.

And at age 12, it allowed Nino to do something he’d never done before.

Write his name.

“He was so excited about being able to actually write and do something in school other than just sit there,” said Ephraim Russell, Nino’s close friend since first grade. “And I totally get that. It’s a big breakthrough for him.”

Another adaptive device is a ball with a pin attached to it that allows Nino to use it as a highlighter to mark material in class.

And this new world of using his hands now includes drawing circles, triangles, and other figures and playing Hangman and Tick-tac-toe.

“There are things that are overlooked when it comes to writing,” Mook said. “Just spelling correctly. He’s never had to do that. He just says the word. But now he has to think about the letters that form the word. So when we’re playing Hangman and it’s his turn, sometimes the words are wild!”

Ephraim has noticed a difference in his friend since Nino started writing.

“He seems to be happier and more enthusiastic,” Ephraim said. “There have been significant changes. He’s grown up a lot, and it’s been really fun to see.”

Mook and Nino are now helping other students and schools with their 3-D printing projects. It’s a new hobby for Nino, whose main passion is working with his dad on a 1969 Mustang that won several car show awards.

“His dad bought it for him, but that is Nino’s car, not his dad’s car,” Mook said with a smile. “And who were you modeling that car after?”

“John Wick,” Nino answers as his Mustang has the silvery grey color and design of the 1969 Ford Mustang seen in the John Wick movies.

If you go to Nino’s Facebook page (GT Nino), which features his Mustang, you’ll also notice photos of Nino wearing the all-black suits made famous by Keanu Reeves in the films. And while Nino may not be starring in his own movie yet, he is one of the most popular students at Jarrett in an age group that’s known for being tough on each other.

“A lot of times, junior high can get a rap of being a tough place,” Mook said. “And a lot of times it is. But there’s not a student in this school who doesn’t treat Nino with love and respect. No matter how rough a kid seems in class, there’s a smile and a high-five and a thoughtful gesture for Nino that comes from them,” Mook said. “And what’s been most impactful to me is there’s not the standoffish behavior you might see with some kids who may be afraid to talk or touch someone with a disability. They don’t treat Nino differently. They love on him, argue with him and pick on him just like anybody else. And that’s been inspiring.”

“Everyone loves him,” Ephraim added. “He’s such a sweet kid. I think more of us should put ourselves in his shoes and see what it’s like not to be able to do basic daily activities and be happier about what we have and what we can do.”

We should all aspire to great words of wisdom from a 7th grader.

Mook admits that Nino has undoubtedly affected him.

“Mr. Rogers was an idol to me,” he said of the iconic host of the preschool television series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, which ran from 1968 to 2001. “Every person was special to him, and their oddities were the things that made them special to him. And whether it’s Nino or any other kid, they are all incredibly important to me because their oddities that they might feel weird about are the things I really love about them. And there are things that Nino teaches me that I will never be able to forget.”

