7th grader uses allowance to buy new Nikes for classmate who was being bullied about his shoes

Romello “Mello” Early (right) noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson...
Romello “Mello” Early (right) noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson (left), for the shoes he wore. Mello was so upset that he asked his mom if he could use his allowance money or forgo a Christmas gift to buy Melvin a new pair of Nikes.(Bryant Brown / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News) – A seventh-grade boy in New York went viral for spending his allowance on new shoes for a classmate who was being bullied.

The kind gesture happened this week at Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School.

Bryant Brown Jr., the school’s dean of culture, posted a photo of the two students on Facebook to share their story.

Romello “Mello” Early noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson, for the shoes he wore. Mello was so upset that he asked his mom if he could use his allowance money or forgo a Christmas gift to buy Melvin a new pair of Nikes.

“My student Melo [sic] told me he was tired of other students picking on Melvin about his shoes. Melo used his allowance and bought Melvin some shoes,” Brown wrote alongside the photo. “This is what I live for. Be that helping hand.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
flock safety camera
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
Missouri Department of Conservation releases first weekend deer harvest numbers
No accumulation likely
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Light snow possible Thursday night
Deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Farm Road 143 for a domestic disturbance call...
Police investigate domestic dispute, shooting north Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024...
Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics during father’s 2024 campaign
Taylor Swift
Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured...
Chiefs missing top 3 wide receivers to injuries, illnesses
The block says the ban on transgender children receiving gender-affirming medical care...
Court won’t reconsider block of Arkansas trans care law