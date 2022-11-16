City of Nixa to make budget cuts to police, multiple departments following failed vote

Nixa, Mo. (KY3) - The voters of Nixa have spoken: no increases to the sales tax.

The Nixa city government proposed an increase in sales taxes to help build a $13 million police station and a $25 million new sports complex. They’re now regrouping after the people voted down the tax increase by looking into budget cuts for several departments.

“We’re going to be looking at whether is there anything within the police department services programs or whatever that can be cut,” said Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles. “Because our priority is the safety of the community.”

Nixa Parks and Recreation Director Matt Crouse says the new complex would have helped with a much-needed update to Nixa’s sporting facilities, which haven’t been updated in 20 years.

“We all suffer to some extent,” said Crouse. “Ultimately, it’ll be those kids that aren’t able to participate if we reach program capacities.”

Nixa’s sales tax hasn’t seen an update since 1987 and hasn’t adjusted for inflation.

“We’re working with a sales tax that’s been in place since 1987,” said Crouse. “That’s, what, 35 years ago? We have reached that point that the sales tax does not cover the growth of our community to keep up with the infrastructure and everything within the community.”

Aside from the police department, they are still attempting to determine which departments will get cuts. Crouse says the fight isn’t over.

“At this point, we’ll regroup, we will come back, and we’ll find something else and, hopefully, the community to be more supportive of that venture”

