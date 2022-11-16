Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate.

The cleanup closed a lane of traffic.

