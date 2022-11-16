Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate.

The cleanup closed a lane of traffic.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.