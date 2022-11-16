CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this woman wanted for ID theft in Greene County?

Springfield police say Angela McNair also goes by the alias, Angela Clark.
By Maria Neider
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Angela Lynette McNair, 49 AKA Angela "Clark"
Angela Lynette McNair, 49 AKA Angela "Clark"(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Angela Lynette McNair. Springfield police say the 49-year-old also goes by the alias, Angela Clark. She’s wanted on felony warrants for probation violation in two counties.

McNair pleaded guilty in Greene County to two counts of identity theft. She pleaded guilty in Christian County to fraudulently trying to obtain a controlled substance. Investigators say McNair had tried to get painkillers without a legal prescription.

Springfield police describe her as approximately 5′08″ tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. McNair also has a band of dolphins tattooed on her upper left arm. Investigators say she’s known to visit the Springfield and Nixa areas.

If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to McNair’s arrest.

Multiple businesses on Commercial Street hit by thieves, residents ramping up security
