Elevate Branson returns to in-person Thanksgiving Day meal, volunteers needed

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Elevate Branson will hold its 15th annual “Love Your Neighbor” free Thanksgiving meal next Thursday.

For the past two years, the Thanksgiving Day event has only been drive-thru and extended stay motel delivery. This year staff and volunteers are back in person to serve people in need.

Lonnie Graff has attended the Thanksgiving dinner for the last four years. He says it always helps to be surrounded by the community during the holidays.

”A lot of people don’t have much family around. Some of us don’t have family at all,” said Graff. “It’s a chance to be with friends and family. You know it feels like family, so it’s nice, it’s really nice.“

”(We are) super excited to be back in person,” said Elevate Branson Executive Director Bryan Stallings. “It’s all about building relationships and hearing peoples’ stories.”

Stallings says the Elevate Branson story began on Thanksgiving Day, 2008, when he and Amy Stallings hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for the underserved community. Fifteen years later, the tradition continues. Stallings says as families struggle with inflation and the rising costs of food, groceries, and gas, he expects a large turnout this year.

”Obviously, turkey is hard to come by this year and also very expensive,” Stallings said. “So it’s a great opportunity for our community to get involved and sponsor a Thanksgiving day plate for somebody, that way, we can make sure everybody’s fed.”

Volunteers are also crucial this Thanksgiving to help feed the expected 600 to 1,000 people.

”It’s a little unique, too, because we ask that our volunteers sit and eat with individuals that come through,” said Stallings. “We want them to be a part of this and know there are people in the community that care for them.“

”Last time it was in person, it was really nice then,” Graff said. “You get something to eat on Thanksgiving. It’s something to be thankful for.”

The Thanksgiving meal will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Parish Center in Branson.

Stalling says if you need a ride to and from the church, call the office the day before Thanksgiving at 417-335-9915.

To sign up to volunteer or sponsor a plate, CLICK HERE.

