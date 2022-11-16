Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing

The father of a nurse shot and killed while driving to work in 2020 had to be held back in court Tuesday after rushing toward his daughter’s alleged killers.
By Daniel Smithson, Marissa Sulek and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Inside a Tennessee courtroom Tuesday morning, cameras caught the moment when a father lunged at two men accused of killing his 26-year-old daughter.

Caitlyn Kaufman was a nurse who was shot and killed on an interstate highway on her way to work two years before.

Before Tuesday’s motion hearing, WSMV reported Rick Kaufman, Caitlyn’s father, moved through the partition toward Davaunte Hill and James Cowan, the two men accused of killing his daughter on Dec. 3, 2020.

He was taken out of the courtroom by two bailiffs and sat outside the courtroom for the remainder of the hearing. Diane Kaufman, Caitlyn’s mother, stayed inside and teared up throughout the morning.

Several witnesses were brought to the stand, including Sgt. Chris Dickerson, who detailed what law enforcement saw when they got to the scene of the shooting.

“There was a parks officer, I believe he was on his way home. He drove by, and he thought that it was a wreck. He thought a vehicle had rammed through the guardrail,” Dickerson said. “So, at first, he went by, and he was able to flip around, and he went up on the vehicle and he realized it had several bullet holes in the vehicle, and then he realized there was an individual slumped over the steering wheel. So, he positioned his vehicle in front of her, and I believe he called additional units.”

Dickerson also testified the car was still running, and Kaufman’s foot was on the brake.

Police also said how they found out who killed Kaufman. They said one man traded guns with Hill, came forward to police for reward money, and Hill was arrested. That man was also a confidential informant for the Nashville Metro Police Department, a position he no longer holds.

The Kaufman family is from Pennsylvania, but Caitlyn Kaufman moved to Nashville after becoming a nurse.

Hill and Cowan are facing life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
flock safety camera
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
Missouri Department of Conservation releases first weekend deer harvest numbers
Deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Farm Road 143 for a domestic disturbance call...
Police investigate domestic dispute, shooting north Springfield, Mo.
No accumulation likely
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Light snow possible Thursday night

Latest News

Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
Multiple victims found dead inside Phoenix home in hazardous materials situation
Courtesy: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week: Here’s how to donate to help kids in the Ozarks
Police charged a 31-year-old man with animal cruelty after a dog was found locked in a closet...
Police: Man charged with animal cruelty after dog found locked inside vacant house
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade says he didn’t plan it
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections,...
Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people