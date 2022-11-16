Green Forest, Ark. leaders, explain why storms sirens did not sound during recent tornado

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - At the Green Forest City Council meeting Monday, multiple residents spoke about concerns with the tornado siren system not sounding during a tornado on November 4.

The National Weather Services confirmed the storm as an EF-1 and dealt significant property damage but did cause any deaths or injuries.

The city added the siren system in 2019 along with the new city hall. However, the city exceeded the budget when building the $2 million facility. City leaders cut a backup generator system from the plans.

“The current system we have is fairly new, so it’s not a matter of being outdated. We just don’t have a backup generator to generate it, and it’s such a large siren you can’t do it with batteries. It has to be AC,” said Mayor Jerry Carlton.

Carlton says he feels there were lessons to be learned from the storm a few weeks ago, as well as a sign the city needs to take action.

“It’s one of those things that happens so rarely it stays in the back of your mind,” said Carlton. “So, we don’t sit there and realize we need to do something better than what we already have.”

The city says it is hopeful of installing a backup generator, whether it is for the entire city hall building or the siren system itself, as soon as possible.

“We’re going to find the money to get something in place,” said Carlton. “The conversations we had Monday were to see what we need to do, to get a generator, so we’re doing everything we can to avoid a worse outcome.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.