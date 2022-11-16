Green Forest, Ark. leaders, explain why storms sirens did not sound during recent tornado

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - At the Green Forest City Council meeting Monday, multiple residents spoke about concerns with the tornado siren system not sounding during a tornado on November 4.

The National Weather Services confirmed the storm as an EF-1 and dealt significant property damage but did cause any deaths or injuries.

The city added the siren system in 2019 along with the new city hall. However, the city exceeded the budget when building the $2 million facility. City leaders cut a backup generator system from the plans.

“The current system we have is fairly new, so it’s not a matter of being outdated. We just don’t have a backup generator to generate it, and it’s such a large siren you can’t do it with batteries. It has to be AC,” said Mayor Jerry Carlton.

Carlton says he feels there were lessons to be learned from the storm a few weeks ago, as well as a sign the city needs to take action.

“It’s one of those things that happens so rarely it stays in the back of your mind,” said Carlton. “So, we don’t sit there and realize we need to do something better than what we already have.”

The city says it is hopeful of installing a backup generator, whether it is for the entire city hall building or the siren system itself, as soon as possible.

“We’re going to find the money to get something in place,” said Carlton. “The conversations we had Monday were to see what we need to do, to get a generator, so we’re doing everything we can to avoid a worse outcome.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
flock safety camera
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
Missouri Department of Conservation releases first weekend deer harvest numbers
Deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Farm Road 143 for a domestic disturbance call...
Police investigate domestic dispute, shooting north Springfield, Mo.
No accumulation likely
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Light snow possible Thursday night

Latest News

Courtesy: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week: Here’s how to donate to help kids in the Ozarks
No accumulation likely
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Light snow possible Thursday night
Tracking snow showers Thursday night
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit of the Lt. Gov.'s Office covering...
Auditor gives “poor” rating in an audit of Fairview, Mo.
Duckworth said the offense of unlawful disposing of a dead animal is a class C misdemeanor.
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Dumping deer carcasses is illegal; may spread CWD