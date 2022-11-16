Hodge scores 30; Missouri routs SIU Edwardsville

Missouri's Sean East II, left, and SIU-Edwardsville's Lamar Wright, right, vie for a rebound...
Missouri's Sean East II, left, and SIU-Edwardsville's Lamar Wright, right, vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — D’Moi Hodge scored 17 of his 30 points in the first half and Missouri routed SIU Edwardsville 105-80 on Tuesday night.

Hodge, a 6-foot-4 transfer from Cleveland State, finished 11-of-19 shooting from the floor, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists and four steals. Sean East II scored 14 points for Missouri (4-0). Kobe Brown added 12 points, and Tre Gomillion and Isiaih Mosley each had 10.

The Tigers shot 60% (43 of 72 ) from the field, forced 21 turnovers and finished with 22 assists. They are the only team in the NCAA to post 20-plus assists in their first four contests this season. East led with five assists and eight others had at least one.

Ray’Sean Taylor scored 16 points and Jalen Hodge had 14 to lead SIU Edwardsville (1-2).

The Tigers pulled away in the last five minutes of the first half with a 13-3 run for a 52-31 halftime advantage. They nearly doubled the lead 10 minutes into the second, leading 86-45. Hodge scored 11 points during the stretch, making three 3s and a one-handed dunk.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Our normal high for this part of November should be 57°. We'll stay well below that number...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Below average temperatures continue
FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s...
Amazon to cut thousands of jobs, report says
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
The fire burned multiple buildings. Firefighters saved one building from severe damage. Ten...
1 found dead in business fire in Gassville, Ark.

Latest News

O-Zone: Missouri State 71, St. Louis 55
O-Zone: Missouri State 71, St. Louis 55
O-Zone: Broc Smith faces cancer head on and returns for EU basketball
The statement included two artist renderings of what the Royals want their future stadium to...
Royals have locations ‘in downtown Kansas City and close to it’ under ‘close consideration,’ John Sherman says
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured...
‘Be back soon’: Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster has message for fans after suffering injury