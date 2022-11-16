Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft proposes rules for library books

By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is proposing a rule that he says would protect children from checking out inappropriate books. The public is invited to send comments on the proposed rule.

He sent a statement

“We want to make sure libraries have the resources and materials they need for their patrons, but we also want our children to be “children” a little longer than a pervasive culture many often dictate,” said Ashcroft.

He wants libraries to have written policies determining what is age appropriate and to keep funding from being used to get inappropriate materials. Parents could also challenge what a library decides is suitable for children.

The Missouri Library Association is against the proposal.

“The Missouri Library Association considers Secretary of State Ashcroft’s proposed rule for libraries an infringement on the professional judgment of librarians, and an effort to further stoke division in the communities that libraries serve. Libraries support access to information and ideas,” they said.

You can comment on the proposed rules for the next month by emailing comments@sos.mo.gov.

All comments regarding the proposed rule must be received during the comment period through December 15. You must include “15 CSR 30-200.015″ in the email subject line if submitted via email.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
flock safety camera
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
Missouri Department of Conservation releases first weekend deer harvest numbers
No accumulation likely
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flurries Possible Thursday Night
Deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Farm Road 143 for a domestic disturbance call...
Police investigate domestic dispute, shooting north Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Springfield City Council/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield short-term rentals could soon pay lodging tax
Springfield short term rentals could soon pay lodging tax
Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
No accumulation likely
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flurries Possible Thursday Night