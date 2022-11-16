New portal allows Missourians to add public comment on marijuana regulations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Amendment three passed with 53 percent of the vote. Now, the question comes down to what must happen before sales begin.

Stan Hawkins says while he is not a marijuana user, he did have some questions.

”I was concerned about whether or not it’s going to affect my car insurance for one. What regulations they’re going to put on it? And will people follow some of those as well as they can,” said Hawkins.

Lyndall Fraker is the Director of the section on medical marijuana use in the state. He says it is standard to ask voters about some of the regulations put into place.

”The amendment was pretty clear on a lot of things, but they didn’t necessarily say how we’re going to administer certain things. So this is customary with any agency that you have to have rules and regulations in order to administer the program, whether that be, you know, how we interact applications for licensed facilities or, you know, rules pertaining to security,” said Fraker.

A new online portal lets Missourians add their thoughts. Hawkins likes the idea of Missourians having the input.

”I think it’s okay to ask the voters about it. What they think, you know, from what I understand, is that people will have to do it in-house, just like liquor, said Hawkins.

The amendment will go into the constitution on December 8, 30 days after the election. At that point, the Department of Health and Senior Services has 60 days to issue licenses to businesses

