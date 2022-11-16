Police investigate armed robbery at Springfield vape shop

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Springfield vape shop.
Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Springfield vape shop.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Springfield vape shop.

Officers responded to the Smoke and Vape Euphoria at 633 South Kimbrough. Police say three young men wearing masks showed a gun to the clerk. The men stole money and items from the store, then left on foot.

Officers say they are searching the area for evidence.

