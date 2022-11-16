Springfield short-term rentals could soon pay lodging tax

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield residents may soon decide on a new tax, but it would impact friends and family who visit the Queen City.

At this week’s Springfield Council Luncheon, city leaders proposed short-term rentals start paying the same “lodging tax” that hotels do.

On top of sales tax, hotels already pay a 5% “lodging tax.” Council says it could bring in an extra $365,000 yearly for the city.

Registered short-term rentals are currently paying sales tax too. But here is where the problem lies. Almost half of the short-term rentals in Springfield aren’t registered and aren’t paying taxes. It’s something the council wants to address first.

City leaders plan to discuss this plan over the next couple of months. The city council would vote on it, most likely in January, and then it would be on the April ballot for people in Springfield.

