Thieves hit multiple businesses on Commercial Street; residents increase security

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners say thieves have broken into several businesses on Springfield’s Commercial Street.

The crimes happened near Benton and Robberson Ave. this week. It led business owners to increase security.

“The owner down the block has been hit twice in three days with her door kicked in, and they took a bunch of stuff,” said Jake Simpson, who lives in the area. ”I installed a second Ring camera today and some no trespassing signs.”

Simpson’s Ring camera caught video of two men and a woman, and he thinks the trio is behind the crimes. Cameras show them behind the businesses late at night.

”I did get a video a couple of nights ago that somebody was taking my things that I had sitting on the back of my shop,” said Michelle Stracke, victim.

Stracke owns Gypsy Girl. She says her security camera captured more foot traffic behind her shop than ever before.

”I’m surprised because there is a lot of police in this area, and they do watch it a lot,” said Stracke.

”On the other side of the block, a business had a cash box was stolen and some various electronics,” said Simpson. ”My buddy, who’s a keyboard player who works next door at Big Mama’s coffee he, had a couple of things stolen from there as well.”

Springfield police say one report has been filed this week for a commercial burglary that happened on Sunday. The case is under investigation. Police ,do not know if it’s connected to other crimes.

”Commercial Street is a really fun family place to be, and it’s not like this to be happening,” said Stracke.

Stracke and Simpson want to keep C-Street safe and the culture and art alive.

”We just want to keep our streets beautiful so that everybody else can enjoy it as much as we do,” said Simpson.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.