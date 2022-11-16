What’s Going Around: Stomach Flu

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a magical time of year as families come together for the holidays but a Thanksgiving or Christmas celebration can take a quick turn for the worse if folks aren’t careful.

“As we’re hitting the holidays and more people are inside, we’re seeing a little bit of a resurgence of the typical stomach flu,” said Cindy Griessel, a Physician Assistant with Mercy.

Griessel said it could be confusing to know what exactly is ailing you.

“Especially when we’re looking at influenza versus stomach flu, you’ll hear people say, I have the flu, and I think it’s important that we distinguish between the respiratory flu and the gastroenteritis flu,” said Griessel.

As many of us know, the stomach flu packs a punch.

“We’re looking at a typical one to three-day nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea,” said Griessel.

Griessel said it’s a virus that moves quickly.

“It’s a fast-acting, patients can develop symptoms within 12 hours of exposure,” said Griessel. “Normally, you’d see about a 12 to 24-hour pre-exposure and then the illness. It’s definitely a rapid progression.”

Griessel also says it’s highly contagious.

“You see it hit families, you know, one person gets it, the whole group is getting it because it’s quick exposure and relatively short-lived,” said Griessel.

As you welcome your family this holiday season, Griessel said there are some preventative steps you can take.

“I think you’d have it can definitely quarantine yourself,” said Griessel. “I think it’s important that obviously, when somebody gets it, that we’re being vigilant about cleaning those surfaces like our cell phones, light switches and remote controls.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.