Wrong way driver, passenger killed in northwest Arkansas crash

Arkansas state police logo
Arkansas state police logo(KAIT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman died in a head-on crash in Madison County, Ark. late Monday night.

A report by Arkansas State Police states a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 412, when it crashed into the front of a westbound tractor trailer.

Both people in the truck were killed, identified as Chad Price, 45, from Huntsville, who was driving, and his passenger, Tosha McGill, 27, from Gravette.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

State police say there was snow on the highway at the time of the crash.

