Anheuser-Busch St. Louis holiday Brewery Lights to be displayed for 37th year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Brewery Lights, a 37-year tradition, is returning to the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery this holiday season.

On Thursdays and Sundays, from Nov. 17 through Dec. 30, guests may stroll down Pestalozzi Street, experiencing a reimagined Brewery Lights tradition that includes more than a million twinkling lights. The event will also include family-friendly activities and private, VIP experiences.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. With each ticket purchase, parking is included, and guests 21 and older will be welcomed at the Lager Landing with a complimentary 16-ounce beer.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. (A-B)

New additions to Brewery Lights 2022:

An expanded Kids’ Zone featuring a live DJ, an Ice Maze and a free train ride

10-minute light show traveling the length of Pestalozzi Street (the show is twice the length of 2021)

A dazzling 50-foot-tall dancing, digital holiday tree

A 7:30 p.m. nightly parade featuring the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales and decorated floats

VIP Fire Pit and Igloo packages featuring preferred parking, VIP entrance, complimentary beer and soft drinks, fire pit seating, s’mores kits and access to a new, heated hospitality tent with private restrooms

Brewhouse Courtyard Bar featuring seasonal brands from Breckenridge, Golden Road, and Karbach

Nightly attendance has been limited to 5,200 guests to ensure manageable crowd sizes and provide guests with memorable experiences. To purchase tickets, click here.

As in previous years, a free drive-through experience is available on the following evenings: Nov. 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 and Dec. 5, 6,7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 26, and 27. On these nights, the public is free to enter and exit Pestalozzi Street at the main gate located at Busch Place and Arsenal. They’re allowed to start entering at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

“Whether you’ve been 36 times or you’re a first-time guest, you’ll be impressed by this year’s Brewery Lights,” said Glenn Cox, Manager of Brewery Experiences at Anheuser- Busch. “With our state-of-the-art light shows coupled with several new and enhanced guest experiences, you won’t want to miss this year’s edition of Brewery Lights.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.