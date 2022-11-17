Bicyclist dies from injuries in a crash involving vehicle in Springfield

(Pixabay)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a bicyclist who died from injuries in a crash involving a vehicle in Springfield.

The crash happened on October 12 near Division and Kansas Expressway. Joseph Hamer, 55, of Springfield, was riding his bike eastbound on Kansas Expressway when an SUV turning from Division hit Hamer. Police say impairment is not suspected in the crash.

The bicyclist died a few days later. The medical examiner reported the death of the Springfield Police Department on November 17.

This is Springfield’s 22nd traffic fatality in 2022.

