City of Springfield begins preparations for Route 66′s 100th birthday party

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe traveled to Springfield to discuss the important 100-year anniversary happening in 2026.

The Mother Road, or old Route 66, has important significance for Springfield. The city is considered the birthplace of the famous highway.

The Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission will plan and sponsor official events, programs, and activities in the state for the 100th birthday.

The lieutenant governor also announced Rebecca Rupard from Osage Beach will join two others on the Route 66 Commission.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

