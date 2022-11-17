Forsyth, Mo. city leaders hopeful approved pay increases will recruit, retain police force following officer resignations

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The Forsyth Police Department is facing staffing challenges following the recent resignation of its police chief and three officers.

On October 14, Forsyth Police Chief David Forest resigned, leading to several officers following suit. The department is now down to one officer, and city leaders say the search for better pay was their main reason for leaving.

“We were competing with Taney County Sheriff’s Department, Hollister, Branson, and surrounding areas,” said Forsyth Ward 2 Alderman Dennis Winzenried.

Winzenried says the department is actively seeking a new chief and officers. He says Chief Forest resigned to take a position with the Taney County Sheriff’s Office. Winzenreid says to address the pay issue, the board recently held an emergency meeting.

”That was the main topic, and we did raise our pay rate to be comparable to and competitive with surrounding areas,” said Winzenried. “Our rates were lower, and with inflation and just the need to feed their family, officers took positions elsewhere.”

Better pay has been a topic of discussion for years in Forsyth. In 2019 city leaders approved a pay increase for police from $13 to $14 per hour. This was followed by an additional dollar-per-hour increase in 2020 and again in 2022.

”We realized with officers leaving still because of surrounding pay, we raised it to $19.50 an hour to be competitive with surrounding police departments,” Winzenried said.

As the department seeks new applicants, the city will depend on support from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office. Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels wants to assure the community that calls will be answered.

”If they don’t have a city officer on, we’ll have somebody pretty close,” said Sheriff Daniels. “We will do everything we need to do to make sure the safety of the citizens of Forsyth is taken care of.”

”I understand we’re going to have an applicant before us at our next council meeting, so hopefully, we’ll be back up getting more officers here shortly.”

City leaders say applications can be found on the city website.

