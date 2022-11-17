Harrison School District leaders report growing presence of vaping devices with THC

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison School District reports a growing presence of students with vaping devices containing THC.

At its last school board meeting Tuesday, the district suspended four students for substance-related offenses. District Superintendent Stewart Pratt says the district suspended two students for the entire calendar year.

THC or Delta 8 is a chemical commonly found in cannabis or “weed” that can have phycological effects on a user, meaning it can get someone high. Delta 8 is considered a control substance.

“They just don’t have a place in the learning environment, and we’re asking for parents to give us some help and have a conversation with their children about it,” said Supt. Pratt. “Don’t take these off our dresser and take them to school because the consequences are pretty severe.”

The superintendent says the vaping devices that have been confiscated can look like normal everyday objects, such as a pen or a charging stick.

“Vaping devices is what we call them. One of the things we’re finding is these have interchangeable parts and can have a cartridge attached to them that may contain THC,” said Supt. Pratt. “In Arkansas, you’re not allowed to have tobacco or any such products on school grounds at all, nor are you allowed to have them if you’re under 21.”

Harrison Schools leaders say they want to keep students in school, but students found with these devices containing a controlled substance will be met with strict discipline.

“There is no way the law allows for this, and then if you’re passing that around to other students now that’s distribution,” said Supt. Pratt. “We’re worried about students learning, and now they’re going to miss time from school, and it’s ultimately not the environment we want them to be in.”

