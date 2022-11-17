Is substitute teacher shortage being helped by lowering requirements?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In a workforce-depleted environment, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education changed the requirements to get a substitute teaching certificate in hopes of addressing the teacher shortage.

The emergency rule, which was enacted on August 30, went into effect on September 14 and lasts until the end of March 2023, lowers the number of college credit hours needed to get a substitute teaching certificate from 60 to 36. And another provision allows for someone to become a sub without any college hours at all as long as they take a 20-hour online course and have a high school diploma or GED. The new changes also allow retired teachers to substitute as much as they want without any impact on their retirement allowance.

“It has helped,” said Steven Sparkman, who works for substitute teaching service Penmac. “But overall the recruitment need is still there.”

Penmac helps a number of school districts find substitute teachers including Springfield, where he estimates about 88 percent of the state’s largest school district sub-openings get filled.

And the reason the DESE changes haven’t brought a deluge of substitute teacher applicants?

“The labor market right now is crazy,” Sparkman pointed out. “Companies are raising their rate of pay regardless of the industry they’re in. We’ve had some some school districts increase their pay two-or-three times in one school year.”

Skyline, one of the area’s smaller districts that doesn’t use Penmac, has managed to get by so far.

“The change came just in time for us right before we started to have no options,” said Skyline Superintendent Randy Dougherty. “Not only does it make life easier and less stressful for us to find people to put in our classrooms, but it lessens the burden on our teachers who are in the building. Because if we can’t find anybody, then everyone in the building is going to be giving up their free time to help out. That’s never good either.”

Dougherty said considering their part-time duties, he doesn’t think that the change in requirements will affect his ability to find good subs.

“Because we’re still in control of who we hire,” he explained.

But he is concerned about retaining full-time teachers, even though the state recently increased their base pay in trying to improve Missouri’s standing as one of the lowest-paying states in the nation for teacher salaries.

Dougherty pointed out that it’s not just about money.

“This has been a problem since well before the pandemic and those of us in the field can see where it’s going,” he said. “It’s very concerning right now but really concerning for where we’ll be in four or five years. It’s just gotten to where it’s too much. Teacher burn-out you might call it. When we assign more duties, more training, more this-and-that every year it just gets to the point where they decide, ‘I can’t do this anymore!’”

And for those who are concerned about their children’s safety, thinking that relaxing the substitute teacher standards might bring in people with more nefarious intentions and criminal histories?

“Having the highway patrol fingerprint background check that is required is extremely helpful,” Sparkman said in adding that his company also screens potential subs. “We are included in a process where if anyone gets charged it gets flagged and we get notified. We also monitor substitutes with consultants who go into the districts twice a month and know what to look for when they’re in the classroom. They can provide feedback to us, the school administrator and the sub.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.