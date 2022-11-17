Man pleads guilty to robbing Springfield bank

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man federal prosecutors accused of robbing a Springfield bank pleaded guilty to the crime.

Michael C. Loyd faced charges for the robbery.

Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney on July 20. Police say Loyd left the bank with cash.

Detectives tracked him to a nearby mobile home park, where a witness noticed he was acting suspiciously and called 911. Detectives say the vehicle matched the vehicle at the bank robbery scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.