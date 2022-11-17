Man pleads guilty to robbing Springfield bank

Michael Loyd/Greene County Jail
Michael Loyd/Greene County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man federal prosecutors accused of robbing a Springfield bank pleaded guilty to the crime.

Michael C. Loyd faced charges for the robbery.

Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney on July 20. Police say Loyd left the bank with cash.

Detectives tracked him to a nearby mobile home park, where a witness noticed he was acting suspiciously and called 911. Detectives say the vehicle matched the vehicle at the bank robbery scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
flock safety camera
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
Missouri Department of Conservation releases first weekend deer harvest numbers
Stephen Bailey, Jr./Greene County Jail
Man survives shooting in the head; charged after Greene County investigators say he strangled woman
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

Latest News

The Springfield Police Department asks for your help identifying a suspect in a recent Casey’s...
Springfield Police Department asks for your help to identify robbery suspect
Springfield Police Department asks for your help to identify robbery suspect
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Celebrating 40 years of Fishing Tips on KY3
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco...
Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances