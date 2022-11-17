Man survives shooting in the head; charged after Greene County investigators say he strangled woman

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a man survived a gunshot to the head moments after he was strangling the shooter’s mother at a home in Greene County.

Steven Bailey, Jr., is charged with domestic assault and first-degree burglary. He is hospitalized and recovering from his injuries. A judge set bond for Bailey at $500,000.

Greene County deputies say this was not the first time he was at that house on North Farm Raod 143. They say Bailey was the suspect in an Arson incident at the same home in April.

Deputy Paige Rippee said the teenage boy has not been arrested or charged. The teenager told investigators during the assault that Bailey told him, “You’re next, boy.”

"What he was doing was acting in self-defense for a victim," said Deputy Rippee. "He saw a crime occurring, jumped into action, and did what he had to do to save the victim."

The boy told deputies he fired the shotgun after begging Bailey to stop choking his mother.

"He (Bailey) has a history of dealing with law enforcement, specifically with domestic assault," said Deputy Rippee.

Investigators say Bailey has been involved in 15 reported domestic assaults in Greene County since 2006.

A Leader of the Victim Center in Springfield, Brandi Bartel, said the next step for kids in this situation is to not deal with it alone.

"Create a safe space for that child to feel comfortable talking about what happened. Believe the child," said Bartel.

Bartel said believing in kids is the first step in helping. She said kids who go through trauma might have significant mood changes, sleep issues, or show disinterest in things they used to like.

“Children often feel like it was their fault,” said Bartel. “It’s heartbreaking to know that’s something that a child will believe to be true, based upon something they have no control around, happened to them.”

Bartel said in similar situations, such as the incident on November 15, speaking up is the best thing you can do.

“Those are things that people can recover from and go on to live very resilient thriving lives,” said Bartel. “But it’s” just almost impossible to do that alone. Children need a safe space.”

Greene County Deputies said the woman did not go to the hospital.

Bartel said all of their services are free. You can walk in or call them 24 hours a day at 417-864-7233.

