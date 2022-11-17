Missouri Chamber of Commerce honors retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt received the Missourian in the Arena Award.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce presented Senator Blunt with the honor Thursday. It’s the chamber’s highest recognition for elected officials. The award goes to someone who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to protect Missouri employers.

The chamber president says Senator Blunt has strongly advocated for Missouri employers and workers in Washington, D.C.

Senator Blunt will end a 50-year career in public service in January.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
flock safety camera
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
Stephen Bailey, Jr./Greene County Jail
Man survives shooting in the head; charged after Greene County investigators say he strangled woman
Missouri Department of Conservation releases first weekend deer harvest numbers
Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

Latest News

ON YOUR SIDE: BBB warns of scams ahead of holiday season
City of Springfield announces new arena project at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
Missouri Chamber of Commerce honors retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt
Criminals are waiting to take advantage of your holiday cheer with fake websites. The Better...
ON YOUR SIDE: BBB warns of scams ahead of holiday season