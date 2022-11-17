Missouri Chamber of Commerce honors retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt received the Missourian in the Arena Award.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce presented Senator Blunt with the honor Thursday. It’s the chamber’s highest recognition for elected officials. The award goes to someone who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to protect Missouri employers.

The chamber president says Senator Blunt has strongly advocated for Missouri employers and workers in Washington, D.C.

Senator Blunt will end a 50-year career in public service in January.

