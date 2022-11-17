New Mercy clinics aim to help growing communities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New Mercy clinics will pop up around Springfield soon.

From breakthroughs to plans, Mercy department chair for primary care, Dr. David Barbe, said Mercy Hospital plans to provide care to everyone around the Ozarks.

“We look for where the need is, what parts of the community are underserved,” said Dr. Barbe. “Where can we bring Mercy services closer to the people that want them?”

Mercy will open new facilities, including a Family Medicine Clinic off West Woodland St. in Southwest Springfield. It will open on January 2023. Doctors said a multispecialty building, which gives different services, off West bypass and Mt. Vernon, will open in 2024.

Dr. Barbe said Mercy doesn’t forget about the rural communities.

“We’re refreshing a number of those clinics to help the patient experience be as close to what a big urban practice would be as possible,” said Dr. Barbe.

That means adding new technology and updating buildings. Dr. Barbe said new clinics can help relieve a lot of patients at the hospital.

“It can sometimes be dangerous. We’re coming into the winter months. The weather may be inclement,” said Dr. Barbe. “So if we can provide those services closer to the patient, it’s better for them.”

While the clinics being built aren’t urgent care places, Dr. Barbe said they would have walk-ins at slotted times.

He said if you think services are needed in your area, speak up.

“Mercy has been very proactive in placing clinics in locations within usually 10 to 20 minutes of almost everywhere in Southwest Missouri,” said Dr. Barbe. “So new locations, probably not improved services, we certainly hope so.”

Doctors said they hope to build another clinic on the northeast side of town, so it will also help rural towns.

